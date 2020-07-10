Will rent immediately. CLEAN single family home within walking distance to Skyesville. Quiet street. Fenced backyard with deck. Newly refinished hardwood floors and NEW laminate in lower level. New stove and microwave. Large closets (two in master)Bright and cheerful for new tenants!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 632 AUTUMN SKY CT have any available units?
632 AUTUMN SKY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sykesville, MD.
What amenities does 632 AUTUMN SKY CT have?
Some of 632 AUTUMN SKY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 AUTUMN SKY CT currently offering any rent specials?
632 AUTUMN SKY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.