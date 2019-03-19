Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
903 Portia Court
903 Portia Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
903 Portia Court, Summerfield, MD 20785
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome! - 3 Bedroom Townhome with Finished Basement. Recently renovated Kitchen. Deck with Fenced In Back Yard. Quiet Neighborhood. Vouchers Welcome!
(RLNE4518849)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 903 Portia Court have any available units?
903 Portia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Summerfield, MD
.
Is 903 Portia Court currently offering any rent specials?
903 Portia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Portia Court pet-friendly?
No, 903 Portia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Summerfield
.
Does 903 Portia Court offer parking?
No, 903 Portia Court does not offer parking.
Does 903 Portia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Portia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Portia Court have a pool?
No, 903 Portia Court does not have a pool.
Does 903 Portia Court have accessible units?
No, 903 Portia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Portia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Portia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Portia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Portia Court does not have units with air conditioning.
