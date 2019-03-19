All apartments in Summerfield
Find more places like 903 Portia Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summerfield, MD
/
903 Portia Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

903 Portia Court

903 Portia Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Summerfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

903 Portia Court, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome! - 3 Bedroom Townhome with Finished Basement. Recently renovated Kitchen. Deck with Fenced In Back Yard. Quiet Neighborhood. Vouchers Welcome!

(RLNE4518849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Portia Court have any available units?
903 Portia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
Is 903 Portia Court currently offering any rent specials?
903 Portia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Portia Court pet-friendly?
No, 903 Portia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 903 Portia Court offer parking?
No, 903 Portia Court does not offer parking.
Does 903 Portia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Portia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Portia Court have a pool?
No, 903 Portia Court does not have a pool.
Does 903 Portia Court have accessible units?
No, 903 Portia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Portia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Portia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Portia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Portia Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Summerfield 1 BedroomsSummerfield Apartments with Balcony
Summerfield Apartments with GarageSummerfield Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Summerfield Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VA
Westphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University