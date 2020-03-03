All apartments in Summerfield
8920 HILLSIDE COURT

Location

8920 Hillside Court, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
A home to fall in love with! Beautiful end unit TH. Large deck backs to woods. Huge eat-in kitchen updated - stainless appliances & Corian counter tops. Updated baths: new sinks & cabinets. Updated flooring including hardwood in the living room. Side entry w. porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8920 HILLSIDE COURT have any available units?
8920 HILLSIDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
What amenities does 8920 HILLSIDE COURT have?
Some of 8920 HILLSIDE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8920 HILLSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8920 HILLSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8920 HILLSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8920 HILLSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 8920 HILLSIDE COURT offer parking?
No, 8920 HILLSIDE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8920 HILLSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8920 HILLSIDE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8920 HILLSIDE COURT have a pool?
No, 8920 HILLSIDE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8920 HILLSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8920 HILLSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8920 HILLSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8920 HILLSIDE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8920 HILLSIDE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8920 HILLSIDE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
