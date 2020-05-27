All apartments in Summerfield
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:13 PM

7530 GROUSE PLACE

7530 Grouse Place · (240) 737-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7530 Grouse Place, Summerfield, MD 20785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1633 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful, updated 4 bed/2.5 bath just minutes from DC for Rent! Must see!!! Shows extremely well! Please use show covers are remove your shoes while viewing. Due to current COVID 19 pandemic, showings will be limited. PLEASE take precautions. We ask that you sanitize your hands before and after each showing, or use gloves and/or masks. Also, please use discretion with touching surfaces of occupied homes. If you, or your clients are showing symptoms of the coronavirus or have a confirmed diagnosis, please DO NOT schedule showings!Rental applications are $65 for each applicant over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7530 GROUSE PLACE have any available units?
7530 GROUSE PLACE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7530 GROUSE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7530 GROUSE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7530 GROUSE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7530 GROUSE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 7530 GROUSE PLACE offer parking?
No, 7530 GROUSE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 7530 GROUSE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7530 GROUSE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7530 GROUSE PLACE have a pool?
No, 7530 GROUSE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7530 GROUSE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7530 GROUSE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7530 GROUSE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7530 GROUSE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7530 GROUSE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7530 GROUSE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
