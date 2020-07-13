All apartments in Suitland
Suitland, MD
Admiral Place
Admiral Place

4400 Rena Rd · (240) 233-2770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Suitland
Location

4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD 20746

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4435-1 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Admiral Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
internet access
Here’s how you’ll know it’s time for a new apartment. You’ll wake up one morning, look around you and realize that the place you’re living in now doesn’t have enough of the things you want in a home to make you want to stay there. You want spacious, you want convenience, you want a kitchen that inspires you, a balcony that invites you, a location that excites you. Are we right so far? Then, here’s where you can find everything you want in one place: Admiral Place Apartments in Suitland, Maryland. Live here and every day is a day filled with brand new adventures and more time to enjoy them, thanks to the myriad of transportation options available to you. Shopping, dining, jogging, picnicking or just commuting to work and back hassle-free make Admiral Place the right place for you – and your four-legged friend. That’s right: all this and pet-friendly, too. What else is there to say about these well-situated Suitland apartments for rent? Nothing, really, except…welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $99-1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Admiral Place have any available units?
Admiral Place has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Admiral Place have?
Some of Admiral Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Admiral Place currently offering any rent specials?
Admiral Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Admiral Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Admiral Place is pet friendly.
Does Admiral Place offer parking?
Yes, Admiral Place offers parking.
Does Admiral Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Admiral Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Admiral Place have a pool?
No, Admiral Place does not have a pool.
Does Admiral Place have accessible units?
No, Admiral Place does not have accessible units.
Does Admiral Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Admiral Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Admiral Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Admiral Place has units with air conditioning.
