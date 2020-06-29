All apartments in Suitland
Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:04 AM

6304 Hil Mar Drive

6304 Hil-Mar Drive · (240) 838-2119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6304 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD 20747
Suitland-Silver Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in District Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Hil Mar Drive have any available units?
6304 Hil Mar Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6304 Hil Mar Drive have?
Some of 6304 Hil Mar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 Hil Mar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Hil Mar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Hil Mar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6304 Hil Mar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6304 Hil Mar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6304 Hil Mar Drive offers parking.
Does 6304 Hil Mar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6304 Hil Mar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Hil Mar Drive have a pool?
No, 6304 Hil Mar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6304 Hil Mar Drive have accessible units?
No, 6304 Hil Mar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Hil Mar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6304 Hil Mar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6304 Hil Mar Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6304 Hil Mar Drive has units with air conditioning.
