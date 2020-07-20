4711 Davis Ave

Amenities
Available 04/12/19 Large, private SFH (house); quiet dead-end street - Property Id: 88966
Single family 5 bedroom, 2 bath house. Living room and family room. New carpet and fresh paint. Big, remodeled house. Large kitchen with white cabinets. Nice closets. Storage. Fenced back yard, 1 private parking space + easy street parking. Shed for yard tools. Quiet neighborhood. A nice place to live. Minimum total household income required is $75,000 or more. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88966
