Suitland, MD
3603 APOTHECARY STREET
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

3603 APOTHECARY STREET

3603 Apothecary Street · No Longer Available
Location

3603 Apothecary Street, Suitland, MD 20747
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
Well maintained, nice cozy 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom * Hardwood floor in the main level *Sunny kitchen * Granite counter top * Finished basement with a full bathroom * Walkout basement* Fenced Yard * Good size deck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 APOTHECARY STREET have any available units?
3603 APOTHECARY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 3603 APOTHECARY STREET have?
Some of 3603 APOTHECARY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 APOTHECARY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3603 APOTHECARY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 APOTHECARY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3603 APOTHECARY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 3603 APOTHECARY STREET offer parking?
No, 3603 APOTHECARY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3603 APOTHECARY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3603 APOTHECARY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 APOTHECARY STREET have a pool?
No, 3603 APOTHECARY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3603 APOTHECARY STREET have accessible units?
No, 3603 APOTHECARY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 APOTHECARY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3603 APOTHECARY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3603 APOTHECARY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3603 APOTHECARY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
