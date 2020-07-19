3016 Irma Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

***Available in Mid-April*** Stunning Condo with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The open floor plan is 2096 sq ft. It is located in the desirable community of Windsor Crossing. This Home boast, an open floor plan with hardwood floors, a fireplace, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter-tops, also a large master suite with walk-in closet. . The home has plenty of storage in its oversize 1 car garage.

Other amenities include access to the community pool and clubhouse. Security patrol is also on site.

Gardener, trash, and water are also Included. Close to all major HWY's and Metro, Perfect for Census bureau or Andrews AFB Personal. Apply Here! (https://www.avail.co/l/53952)