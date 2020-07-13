/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:30 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Stevensville, MD with pool
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
721 CLOVERFIELDS DR
721 Cloverfields Drive, Stevensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great CLOVERFIELDS Community near the bridge! Currently undergoing some updating in the Kitchen, Dining area and Great Room will be ready for move in by 6/24.
Results within 1 mile of Stevensville
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
309 BLUE BAY RD
309 Blue Bay Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
6550 sqft
Panoramic views of Chesapeake Bay & Bridge on 2.75 Kent Island acres. 180' of waterfront, 100' pier w/ lg deck & private tidal beach. Natural sunlight flows through this 4BR/4.
Results within 10 miles of Stevensville
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,456
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Cape St. Claire
1019 ST CHARLES DRIVE
1019 Saint Charles Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1782 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath Rancher in water-privileged Cape St. Claire for Lease. Quiet street, walk to 3 different beaches or the Community Pool. Master Bedroom with Master Bath. Huge Kitchen with commercial style Refrigerator and Freezer.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1085 CEDAR RIDGE COURT
1085 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Cedar Ridge- Sparkling unit, freshly painted, new carpet, new doors-come see this spacious 3BR, 2.5BA unit eat in kitchen, brick patio, community pool, tot lot, enjoy all that Annapolis has to afford. No pets, no smoking or vaping & good credit.
1 of 14
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
982 Yachtsman Way
982 Yachtsman Way, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Available 04/10/20 Cute end unit unit in Mariners Point - Property Id: 237878 Great unit unit home in the Mariners Point Community. Three Bedrooms and 2 and half baths. A Community club with a swimming pool is an extra bonus.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7050 Harbour Village 102
7050 Harbour Village Court, Annapolis Neck, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Furnished Waterfront Annapolis Condo - Amazing opportunity to rent this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath custom condo in Chesapeake Harbour.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING
