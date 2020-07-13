Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Stevensville, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Stevensville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
721 CLOVERFIELDS DR
721 Cloverfields Drive, Stevensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great CLOVERFIELDS Community near the bridge! Currently undergoing some updating in the Kitchen, Dining area and Great Room will be ready for move in by 6/24.
Results within 1 mile of Stevensville

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
309 BLUE BAY RD
309 Blue Bay Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
6550 sqft
Panoramic views of Chesapeake Bay & Bridge on 2.75 Kent Island acres. 180' of waterfront, 100' pier w/ lg deck & private tidal beach. Natural sunlight flows through this 4BR/4.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR
5002 Bridgepointe Drive, Chester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Super nice, bright and clean townhouse located in a small development, minutes from the Bay Bridge. The large open great room has plenty of room to have a formal dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Stevensville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,456
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
114 SOUTH STREET
114 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1625 sqft
Prime in-town location - 1 block off Church Circle within Historic District Annapolis, call agent about off-street parking, premium features & finishes throughout, total (down to studs) renovation & new large addition - new plumbing, hvac, electric,

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
**UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS HEAT, ELECTRIC/AC, WATER, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE! Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
112 SOUTH ST
112 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
ADORABLE row house in the HISTORIC DISTRICT, PERFECT UPTOWN LOCATION, right off Church Circle, walk to everything! You will love the skylights, the charm of the (non-working) brick fireplace, hardwood floors, open floor plan, 2 story ceiling,

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Randall Court
11 Randall Court, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4200 sqft
Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
11 DEAN STREET
11 Dean Street, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1742 sqft
Live the quintessential Annapolis lifestyle in this beautiful home in Historic Annapolis! This home has a historic designation, modern updates and a ton of parking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
826 SOUTHERN HILLS DR #J-10F
826 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
This home is open and up dated, painted, clean and ready for you on August 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Cape St. Claire
1327 HAZEL NUT CT
1327 Hazel Nut Court, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Available for July 1st move in!! Two Year Lease preferred, discount available. Come live on the Broadneck Pennisula. This wonderful townhome was renovated in 2018. The current tenant will be moving at the end of June.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
570 FOX PAW TRAIL
570 Foxpaw Trail, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Lovely wooded Community. Townhouse recently totally repainted. Sunken LR with no workable FP. Deck off LR which backs to woods. Berber carpeting throughout. Deck off MBR with walk-in closet and dressing area.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
905 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
905 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4480 sqft
Eastport City Living - Walk to everything, restaurant Vin 909 next door, Neutral 2BR, 2BA unit. Up stairs large loft bedroom with full bath. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS(DO NOT ASK), NO SMOKING ALLOWED.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
131 RADCLIFFE ROAD
131 Radcliffe Road, Grasonville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Almost 800 square ft waterfront cottage above owners garage offers new wood floors, new carpet in the bedroom, new HVAC systems, nice size kitchen with table space that opens to living room. Enjoy your own yard space without the maintenance.

1 of 42

Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SANDPIPER LANE
1030 Sandpiper Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2328 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF DUVALL CREEK FROM EVERY ROOM AWAIT YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & UPDATED INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUPERBATH, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, DECKS ON

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1001 Madison Street
1001 Madison Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
2 bed 1.0 bath renovated home in Eastport - Newly renovated home in Eastport, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with a basement office area or rec room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Stevensville, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Stevensville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

