Apartment List
/
MD
/
stevensville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Stevensville, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
923 CLOVERFIELDS DR
923 Cloverfields Drive, Stevensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Knock Knock!! The sought after community of Cloverfields has a rental opening! Cloverfields has all the amenities you would expect to have on Kent Island.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
501 MARION QUIMBY DR #A-1
501 Marion Quimby Dr, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
First floor Kent Island condominium in the Thompson Creek Condo community features a master bedroom with attached bathroom, a second bedroom and full hallway bathroom, living room with wood burning fireplace and sliders to the deck and storage
Results within 1 mile of Stevensville

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Ringneck Court
108 Ring Neck Court, Chester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1774 sqft
Eastern Shore Living in Quiet Community - Chester - 108 Ring Neck Ct is a condo in Chester, MD 21619. This 1,747 square foot condo features 2 beds upstairs and 2.5 baths, with the potential for a bedroom or office on the basement floor.
Results within 5 miles of Stevensville

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Long Point Road
138 Long Point Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1726 sqft
Long Point Rd, Stevensville, MD - 4 bed 2.0 bath Romancoke on the Bay Well maintained split level in the water privileged community of Romancoke on the Bay.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1508 CALVERT ROAD
1508 Calvert Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2192 sqft
Very well maintained 1/2 acre Cape Cod Water-View RENTAL nestled in the Community of Marling Farms in Chester. Better Hurry...Rare Opportunity-Featuring 4br, 2.5 ba. with inviting Living Rm. w/FP, & a Spacious Family rm.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
104 FOX RUN LANE
104 Fox Run Lane, Queen Anne's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1681 sqft
GORGEOUS PARK-LIKE SETTING! Just like NEW...
Results within 10 miles of Stevensville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,423
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
706 Southern Hills Dr
706 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo Located in Great School District - Property Id: 300295 CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT: ?AUG 2020?1,015 Sq. ft. $1,500/mo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd
3350 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832 Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Randall Court
11 Randall Court, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4200 sqft
Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
223 PERRYS CORNER ROAD
223 Perrys Corner Road, Grasonville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1344 sqft
For Rent! Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath single family detached home! Well-maintained and landscaped.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
1155 PINE TREE DR
1155 Pine Tree Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1228 sqft
Lease begins July 1st. Minimum credit score of 650 and minimum monthly income of $3800. Credit and background check: $40 per person. Lovely, updated cottage with large great room, eat-in kitchen, den, fenced-in yard with large deck and shed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1085 CEDAR RIDGE COURT
1085 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1320 sqft
Cedar Ridge- Sparkling unit, freshly painted, new carpet, new doors-come see this spacious 3BR, 2.5BA unit eat in kitchen, brick patio, community pool, tot lot, enjoy all that Annapolis has to afford. No pets, no smoking or vaping & good credit.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A
790 Fairview Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Live the Annapolis Lifestyle! This lovely 2bd, 2ba totally renovated unit will not last long! Kitchen w stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Great floor plan w 2 patios backing to private area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
1018 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
882 sqft
Renovated craftsman duplex in fantastic walkable Eastport location. Located directly across form the Eastport shopping center and an easy walk to all or Eastport and downtown Annapolis.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
636 SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE
636 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Beautiful well kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, with new windows, new HVAC, closet space, washer/dryer, gorgeous kitchen with breakfast bar separate dining/sunroom and balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7050 Harbour Village 102
7050 Harbour Village Court, Annapolis Neck, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Furnished Waterfront Annapolis Condo - Amazing opportunity to rent this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath custom condo in Chesapeake Harbour.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
570 FOX PAW TRAIL
570 Foxpaw Trail, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Lovely wooded Community. Townhouse recently totally repainted. Sunken LR with no workable FP. Deck off LR which backs to woods. Berber carpeting throughout. Deck off MBR with walk-in closet and dressing area.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING

1 of 42

Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SANDPIPER LANE
1030 Sandpiper Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2328 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF DUVALL CREEK FROM EVERY ROOM AWAIT YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & UPDATED INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUPERBATH, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, DECKS ON
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Stevensville, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stevensville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDFerndale, MDCoral Hills, MDChester, MDSummerfield, MDMitchellville, MDEaston, MD
Severna Park, MDLake Shore, MDBel Air North, MDWestphalia, MDPrince Frederick, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MDCambridge, MDChesapeake Ranch Estates, MDBel Air, MDHavre de Grace, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College