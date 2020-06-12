/
3 bedroom apartments
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stevensville, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
923 CLOVERFIELDS DR
923 Cloverfields Drive, Stevensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Knock Knock!! The sought after community of Cloverfields has a rental opening! Cloverfields has all the amenities you would expect to have on Kent Island.
Results within 1 mile of Stevensville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Cedar Rd
210 Cedar Road, Chester, MD
Available 09/01/20 210 Cedar - Property Id: 132247 Beautiful Year Round Sunsets. Newly renovated kitchen. Waterfront views from every room. 2700 sqft. Dock with 2 SeaDoo lifts and 20,000 lbs. boat lift available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Ringneck Court
108 Ring Neck Court, Chester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1774 sqft
Eastern Shore Living in Quiet Community - Chester - 108 Ring Neck Ct is a condo in Chester, MD 21619. This 1,747 square foot condo features 2 beds upstairs and 2.5 baths, with the potential for a bedroom or office on the basement floor.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2605 HARRINGTON ROAD
2605 Harrington Road, Chester, MD
FULLY FURNISHED, beautifully renovated ranch-style home on a spaciously open lot. Stunning kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gorgeously refinished hardwood floors. Completely updated bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Stevensville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Long Point Road
138 Long Point Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
Long Point Rd, Stevensville, MD - 4 bed 2.0 bath Romancoke on the Bay Well maintained split level in the water privileged community of Romancoke on the Bay.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1508 CALVERT ROAD
1508 Calvert Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
Very well maintained 1/2 acre Cape Cod Water-View RENTAL nestled in the Community of Marling Farms in Chester. Better Hurry...Rare Opportunity-Featuring 4br, 2.5 ba. with inviting Living Rm. w/FP, & a Spacious Family rm.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
104 FOX RUN LANE
104 Fox Run Lane, Queen Anne's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1681 sqft
GORGEOUS PARK-LIKE SETTING! Just like NEW...
Results within 10 miles of Stevensville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
960 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd
3350 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2500 sqft
Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832 Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Randall Court
11 Randall Court, Annapolis, MD
Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
223 PERRYS CORNER ROAD
223 Perrys Corner Road, Grasonville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1344 sqft
For Rent! Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath single family detached home! Well-maintained and landscaped.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
1327 HAZEL NUT CT
1327 Hazel Nut Court, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Available for July 1st move in!! Two Year Lease preferred, discount available. Come live on the Broadneck Pennisula. This wonderful townhome was renovated in 2018. The current tenant will be moving at the end of June.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1085 CEDAR RIDGE COURT
1085 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1320 sqft
Cedar Ridge- Sparkling unit, freshly painted, new carpet, new doors-come see this spacious 3BR, 2.5BA unit eat in kitchen, brick patio, community pool, tot lot, enjoy all that Annapolis has to afford. No pets, no smoking or vaping & good credit.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
79 FRANKLIN STREET
79 Franklin Street, Annapolis, MD
Beautifully renovated and restored 5 bedroom home located in the heart of Annapolis just steps to everything downtown. This is a rare opportunity to live & work in Annapolis w/OFF STREET PARKING for 2 vehicles. Zoned ~P~ Comm/Res.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
982 Yachtsman Way
982 Yachtsman Way, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Available 04/10/20 Cute end unit unit in Mariners Point - Property Id: 237878 Great unit unit home in the Mariners Point Community. Three Bedrooms and 2 and half baths. A Community club with a swimming pool is an extra bonus.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
721 RED CEDAR ROAD
721 Red Cedar Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1500 sqft
Whitehall Beach. Adorable, cozy, bright, water front cottage with deep water pier and boat house. Truly a gem on the water. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with full basement. Lots of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
570 FOX PAW TRAIL
570 Foxpaw Trail, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Lovely wooded Community. Townhouse recently totally repainted. Sunken LR with no workable FP. Deck off LR which backs to woods. Berber carpeting throughout. Deck off MBR with walk-in closet and dressing area.
Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SANDPIPER LANE
1030 Sandpiper Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2328 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF DUVALL CREEK FROM EVERY ROOM AWAIT YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & UPDATED INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUPERBATH, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, DECKS ON
