2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:47 AM
13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Stevensville, MD
501 MARION QUIMBY DR #A-1
501 Marion Quimby Dr, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
First floor Kent Island condominium in the Thompson Creek Condo community features a master bedroom with attached bathroom, a second bedroom and full hallway bathroom, living room with wood burning fireplace and sliders to the deck and storage
117 CREEKSIDE COMMONS COURT
117 Creekside Commons Court, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Clean Pet friendly townhouse with small fenced in yard just minutes from the bridge. Very clean , hardwood floors, granite counters in large open kitchen. Steps to the water.
Results within 1 mile of Stevensville
1 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT
1 Queen Victoria Court, Chester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Stevensville
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1020 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
782 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1055 sqft
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
959 BREAKWATER DR
959 Breakwater Drive, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Well maintained town-home in Mariners Landing. Close to shopping. Easy access to Baltimore and Washington. Lister must accompany showings/tenant occupied.
Cape St. Claire
1155 PINE TREE DR
1155 Pine Tree Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1228 sqft
Lease begins July 1st. Minimum credit score of 650 and minimum monthly income of $3800. Credit and background check: $40 per person. Lovely, updated cottage with large great room, eat-in kitchen, den, fenced-in yard with large deck and shed.
790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A
790 Fairview Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Live the Annapolis Lifestyle! This lovely 2bd, 2ba totally renovated unit will not last long! Kitchen w stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Great floor plan w 2 patios backing to private area.
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy.
7050 Harbour Village 102
7050 Harbour Village Court, Annapolis Neck, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Furnished Waterfront Annapolis Condo - Amazing opportunity to rent this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath custom condo in Chesapeake Harbour.
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING
905 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
905 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4480 sqft
Eastport City Living - Walk to everything, restaurant Vin 909 next door, Neutral 2BR, 2BA unit. Up stairs large loft bedroom with full bath. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS(DO NOT ASK), NO SMOKING ALLOWED.
