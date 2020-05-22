Rent Calculator
717 VICTORIA DR
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:15 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
717 VICTORIA DR
717 Victoria Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
717 Victoria Drive, Stevensville, MD 21666
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
***ADORABLE, WELL-APPOINTED TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH RANCHER, ESS THAN TWO MILES FROM THE BAY BRIDGE**TRUE PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP***IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY**ENJOY THE SREENED-IN BACK PORCH !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 717 VICTORIA DR have any available units?
717 VICTORIA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stevensville, MD
.
What amenities does 717 VICTORIA DR have?
Some of 717 VICTORIA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 717 VICTORIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
717 VICTORIA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 VICTORIA DR pet-friendly?
No, 717 VICTORIA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stevensville
.
Does 717 VICTORIA DR offer parking?
Yes, 717 VICTORIA DR offers parking.
Does 717 VICTORIA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 VICTORIA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 VICTORIA DR have a pool?
No, 717 VICTORIA DR does not have a pool.
Does 717 VICTORIA DR have accessible units?
No, 717 VICTORIA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 717 VICTORIA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 VICTORIA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 VICTORIA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 VICTORIA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College