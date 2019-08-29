230 WEB FOOT LN

I~m bigger than I look! 3 larger bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms well cared for house. Stone patio backyard in a park like setting. Chef~s kitchen SS appliances lots of room to entertain and relax. Close to Kent island.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
