St. Mary's County, MD
44710 BEECHWOOD COURT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 PM

44710 BEECHWOOD COURT

44710 Beechwood Court · (301) 737-5169
Location

44710 Beechwood Court, St. Mary's County, MD 20619

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10A · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Move in ready upper level condo in the Beechwood neighborhood of Wildwood. Traditional 2 bed 1.5 bath layout with combined living & dining space. Private balcony backing to trees and offers quiet privacy. Owner replaced kitchen sink, upgraded the counters, added a built-in microwave, disposal and replaced the balcony soffit. HVAC has been upgraded. HOA just replaced all gutters and downspouts. HOA is about to re-paint all railings and doors too.Community pool membership is also available.Don't miss everything Wildewood has to offer in its premier location, proximity to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and of course PAX!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT have any available units?
44710 BEECHWOOD COURT has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT have?
Some of 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
44710 BEECHWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Mary's County.
Does 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44710 BEECHWOOD COURT has units with air conditioning.
