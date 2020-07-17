44710 BEECHWOOD COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal recently renovated pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Move in ready upper level condo in the Beechwood neighborhood of Wildwood. Traditional 2 bed 1.5 bath layout with combined living & dining space. Private balcony backing to trees and offers quiet privacy. Owner replaced kitchen sink, upgraded the counters, added a built-in microwave, disposal and replaced the balcony soffit. HVAC has been upgraded. HOA just replaced all gutters and downspouts. HOA is about to re-paint all railings and doors too.Community pool membership is also available.Don't miss everything Wildewood has to offer in its premier location, proximity to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and of course PAX!