22967 THORNBURY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool media room tennis court

Beautiful 5 bedroom home located on a corner lot in Forrest Farms Subdivision.! Move in now. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless Steel appliances, center island, and pantry. On the main level as well is separate living and dining rooms and family room off of the kitchen with a gas fireplace and mantel. The upper level features spacious a spacious owners suite with vaulted ceiling, sitting room, huge walk-in closet, and luxury master bath with separate vanities, linen closet, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms are on the upper level, as well as a full bath, and large laundry room. The finished basement is compete with a bedroom, full bath, theater room, and an expansive rec room. Community amenities include: swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and sports field.