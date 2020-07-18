All apartments in St. Mary's County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

22967 THORNBURY DRIVE

22967 Thornbury Dr · (410) 610-8089
Location

22967 Thornbury Dr, St. Mary's County, MD 20636

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4739 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 5 bedroom home located on a corner lot in Forrest Farms Subdivision.! Move in now. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless Steel appliances, center island, and pantry. On the main level as well is separate living and dining rooms and family room off of the kitchen with a gas fireplace and mantel. The upper level features spacious a spacious owners suite with vaulted ceiling, sitting room, huge walk-in closet, and luxury master bath with separate vanities, linen closet, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms are on the upper level, as well as a full bath, and large laundry room. The finished basement is compete with a bedroom, full bath, theater room, and an expansive rec room. Community amenities include: swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and sports field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE have any available units?
22967 THORNBURY DRIVE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE have?
Some of 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22967 THORNBURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Mary's County.
Does 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22967 THORNBURY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
