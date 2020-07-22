Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Spring Ridge, MD with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Spring Ridge offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
8815 BRIARCLIFF LANE
8815 Briarcliff Lane, Spring Ridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2124 sqft
Beautiful home completely updated including light fixtures, bathrooms, kitchen, new flooring throughout upper 2 levels are freshly painted. End unit townhome steps to community park and fully fenced yard. Minutes from commuter routes.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT
6501 Springwater Court, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Move in ready Spring Ridge condo! Large two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet and paint through out. Enjoy the gas fireplace on cold winter days. This unit backs to a private wooded area. Enjoy the view from the balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Ridge

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9805 Vista Ridge Ct
9805 Vista Ridge Court, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2280 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Ridge
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
3 Units Available
Ballenger Creek Center
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,496
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful residential community in prime Frederick location. Complex features pool, gym, dog park, playground and business center. Apartments have private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
10 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,377
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
7 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,334
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1375 sqft
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
4 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,849
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:34 PM
14 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated September 9 at 10:51 PM
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,110
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
9323 Penrose St
9323 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Townhouse in Urbana Frederick - Property Id: 306179 Spacious TH in sought after Villages of Urbana. 3BR, 2 full and 2 half bath. 3 finished levels with extensions boosts 2600SF of living space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6628 Haydown Ct
6628 Haydown Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath townhouse in Farmbrook. Neutral paint and carpet/flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with separate dining room, family room & living room on main level. Walkout to fenced backyard & patio with shed. Full size washer/dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
30 E 7TH STREET
30 East 7th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1008 sqft
Nicely renovated home in downtown Frederick with easy access to shopping and dinning. Freshly painted, new windows beautiful hardwood floors and more. Owner does not allow pets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Heather Ridge
531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE
531 Heather Ridge Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
Penthouse Condo for Rent! Walk into your very own Penthouse Suite. Spacious living area with new carpet and new paint. Upscale kitchen with custom cabinets, new appliances, new luxury vinyl plank flooring & plenty of counter space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
10 W ALL SAINTS STREET
10 West All Saints Street, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bdr/1 ba apartment just off Market St in Downtown Frederick. Truly a unique setting unlike any in Frederick. Secure gated entrance into open courtyard with lush flowers and trees and a central fountain.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
5601 QUEEN ANNE COURT
5601 Queen Anne Court, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Very nice end unit rental in New Market West. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Fully finished basement with rec room.

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
6 W 4TH STREET
6 West 4th Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1686 sqft
Fully renovated in the heart of downtown! Historic elegance with modern comfort. New kitchen, baths -- the works! Bright and sunny with custom trim, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 92

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Wormans Mill
3031 SANCTUARY LANE
3031 Sanctuary Lane, Frederick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4565 sqft
Immaculate, end unit, villa located on Mill Island (of Worman'sMill) available for immediate occupancy. Pride of ownership shines throughout this beautiful home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
1100 TANEY AVENUE
1100 Taney Avenue, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
Nice two level TH with 2 bedrooms one bath TH apartment. No pets. Community Washer/Dryers in lower level of building along with extra storage.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
11079 SANANDREW DRIVE
11079 Sanandrew Drive, Linganore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4215 sqft
Stunning Kettler built estate home located on a premium home site. Unique Kettler Foreline Rockwell model . Jetliner views of the Maryland countryside from almost every room in the house.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
5302 REGAL COURT
5302 Regal Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1614 sqft
Beautifully 3 Bed, 2.5 bath 3 story townhome w/ large living room with laminate wood flooring, kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, Huge master suite on 3rd level w/ cathedral ceiling beautiful master bath & walk-in closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Spring Ridge, MD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Spring Ridge offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Spring Ridge. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Spring Ridge can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

