27 Apartments for rent in Spring Ridge, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spring Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...

1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Ridge

1 Unit Available
9805 Vista Ridge Ct
9805 Vista Ridge Court, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2280 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270.

1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Ridge
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
8 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,429
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,502
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,229
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH
3610 Sprigg Street South, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH Available 08/01/20 Fresh paint top to bottom, all new carpet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car detached garage, deck. - Spacious 3 level end unit townhouse, 3 bedrooms and 3.

1 Unit Available
123 East 8th Street - 116
123 East 8th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated two bedroom unit located just minutes from downtown Frederick! Settle down in your spacious 1000 square foot unit complete with full kitchen featuring wood cabinets, beautiful countertops, brand new floors and appliances! Enjoy the

1 Unit Available
Wormans Mill
3031 SANCTUARY LANE
3031 Sanctuary Lane, Frederick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4565 sqft
Immaculate, end unit, villa located on Mill Island (of Worman'sMill) available for immediate occupancy. Pride of ownership shines throughout this beautiful home.

1 Unit Available
Villa Estates
630 Wilson Pl
630 Wilson Place, Frederick, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1236 sqft
Charming 5 BR 2 BA restored brick cape cod near Ft. Detrick and commuter routes. Refinished hardwood floors on main level w/ LR/DR, 3 BR's, & 1 BA. 2 BR, loft/study, & 1 BA upstairs. Kitchen, bathrooms, and light fixtures throughout.

1 Unit Available
3972 ADDISON WOODS ROAD
3972 Addison Woods Road, Urbana, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2730 sqft
Incredible 4 level, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, detached two car garage townhouse only 4 block walk to Centerville Elementary. Expansive common area in front serves as incredible yard. Gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level.

1 Unit Available
5302 REGAL COURT
5302 Regal Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1614 sqft
Beautifully 3 Bed, 2.5 bath 3 story townhome w/ large living room with laminate wood flooring, kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, Huge master suite on 3rd level w/ cathedral ceiling beautiful master bath & walk-in closet.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
30 E 7TH STREET
30 East 7th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1008 sqft
Nicely renovated home in downtown Frederick with easy access to shopping and dinning. Freshly painted, new windows beautiful hardwood floors and more. Owner does not allow pets.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
21 E ALL SAINTS STREET
21 East All Saints Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1480 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Enjoy this wonderful townhome backing to Carroll Creek Promenade. FULLY FURNISHED. Short term rental only. Excellent property in the heart of everything downtown.

1 Unit Available
9351 PENROSE STREET
9351 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2668 sqft
Meticulously appointed townhome! Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, gleaming hardwood floors. Separate table space and dining room. Large family room off kitchen, & living room space leads out to beautiful trex deck.

1 Unit Available
2613 EGRET WAY
2613 Egret Way, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2160 sqft
Beautiful Three bedroom plus Den End Unit Townhouse. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third floor. Lower and main level have Hardwood floors, carpeting on 3rd level and in bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
Carrollton
428 CENTER STREET
428 Center Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
Renovated brick ranch with fresh paint, new carpet, new windows, large remodeled eat in kitchen, new weathered wood laminate floors, mudroom w/new electric panel, washer and dryer, remodeled bathroom, black top driveway repaved, fenced rear yard

1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
139 W. Third Street
139 West 3rd Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2316 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
139 W. Third Street Available 08/01/20 Downtown Living | Right in the Mix of Things | Great Location - Beautiful Downtown Frederick Federal home with detached garage and an enclosed courtyard.

1 Unit Available
11079 SANANDREW DRIVE
11079 Sanandrew Drive, Linganore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4215 sqft
Stunning Kettler built estate home located on a premium home site. Unique Kettler Foreline Rockwell model . Jetliner views of the Maryland countryside from almost every room in the house.

1 Unit Available
5783 KATSURA COURT
5783 Katsura Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse near Crestwood Blvd available immediately. It has gleaming hardwood floors on main and top floors, and carpet in basement. Freshly painted. Eat-in area off of kitchen with sliding door to back yard close to playground.

1 Unit Available
7025 HAMES COURT
7025 Hames Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
Enjoy easy living in this 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath townhome.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Ridge
16 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,376
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
11 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,245
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Spring Ridge, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spring Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

