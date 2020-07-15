/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 PM
18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Spring Ridge, MD
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT
6501 Springwater Court, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Move in ready Spring Ridge condo! Large two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet and paint through out. Enjoy the gas fireplace on cold winter days. This unit backs to a private wooded area. Enjoy the view from the balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Ridge
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
32 Units Available
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1068 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
14 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated September 9 at 10:51 PM
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Creek Center
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
975 sqft
Peaceful residential community in prime Frederick location. Complex features pool, gym, dog park, playground and business center. Apartments have private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and updated kitchens.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Overlook
502 Leahy Court Unit D
502 Leahy Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
Ground Level Condo Painted, New Carpet & Ready 2 GO - Ground level unit freshly painted and new carpet and padding. Split bedroom floor plan with dining area and large family room. Center kitchen overlooking the family and dining rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Ridge
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
12 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
8 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1070 sqft
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
16 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1136 sqft
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
19 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1020 sqft
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1043 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
8 Units Available
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1140 sqft
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Waverley View
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Whittier
2400 DOMINION DRIVE
2400 Dominion Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Available July 1 - For rent- 2 BD / 2 BTH over 1,100 sq ft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1316 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE
1316 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Available in July! Cozy three level townhouses minutes to 270/70! Close to Fort Detrick and shopping. This home features two bedrooms, 1.5 bath, front entry garage, a deck and yard. Owner pays trash, water and sewer. Tenant occupied.
Similar Pages
Spring Ridge Apartments with GaragesSpring Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Ridge Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VA