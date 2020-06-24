All apartments in South Laurel
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

9421 ROSMARIN WAY

9421 Rosmarin Way · No Longer Available
Location

9421 Rosmarin Way, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Sunny, 4 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms and large rec room, town home. Town home has generous eat in kitchen, separate dining room, spacious living room backyard with large deck. Home is freshly painted through out and new carpet throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9421 ROSMARIN WAY have any available units?
9421 ROSMARIN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
Is 9421 ROSMARIN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9421 ROSMARIN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9421 ROSMARIN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9421 ROSMARIN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 9421 ROSMARIN WAY offer parking?
No, 9421 ROSMARIN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9421 ROSMARIN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9421 ROSMARIN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9421 ROSMARIN WAY have a pool?
No, 9421 ROSMARIN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9421 ROSMARIN WAY have accessible units?
No, 9421 ROSMARIN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9421 ROSMARIN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9421 ROSMARIN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9421 ROSMARIN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9421 ROSMARIN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
