Sunny, 4 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms and large rec room, town home. Town home has generous eat in kitchen, separate dining room, spacious living room backyard with large deck. Home is freshly painted through out and new carpet throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9421 ROSMARIN WAY have any available units?
9421 ROSMARIN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
Is 9421 ROSMARIN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9421 ROSMARIN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.