All apartments in South Laurel
Find more places like 9210 OREGOLD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Laurel, MD
/
9210 OREGOLD COURT
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:28 AM

9210 OREGOLD COURT

9210 Oregold Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Laurel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9210 Oregold Court, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing three bedroom end unit Townhouse all brick, freshly painted, new countertop, stainless appliance and new carpets. Luxury master bedroom with sitting room, JACCUZZI Jet with shower in the master bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9210 OREGOLD COURT have any available units?
9210 OREGOLD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9210 OREGOLD COURT have?
Some of 9210 OREGOLD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9210 OREGOLD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9210 OREGOLD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 OREGOLD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9210 OREGOLD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 9210 OREGOLD COURT offer parking?
No, 9210 OREGOLD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9210 OREGOLD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9210 OREGOLD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 OREGOLD COURT have a pool?
No, 9210 OREGOLD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9210 OREGOLD COURT have accessible units?
No, 9210 OREGOLD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 OREGOLD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9210 OREGOLD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9210 OREGOLD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9210 OREGOLD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd
South Laurel, MD 20708
Parke Laurel
13178 Larchdale Rd
South Laurel, MD 20708

Similar Pages

South Laurel 1 BedroomsSouth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
South Laurel 3 BedroomsSouth Laurel Apartments with Pool
South Laurel Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VAArnold, MD
Potomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Howard Community College