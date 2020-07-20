Rent Calculator
Home
/
South Laurel, MD
/
8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM
8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE
8282 Imperial Drive
No Longer Available
Location
8282 Imperial Drive, South Laurel, MD 20708
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Open House on Sunday 7/21/19. Great 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse Located in Laurel. Close to shopping, BW Parkway, ICC, Arundel Mills Mall & More
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE have any available units?
8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Laurel, MD
.
Is 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Laurel
.
Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
