All apartments in South Laurel
Find more places like 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Laurel, MD
/
8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE

8282 Imperial Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Laurel
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8282 Imperial Drive, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Open House on Sunday 7/21/19. Great 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse Located in Laurel. Close to shopping, BW Parkway, ICC, Arundel Mills Mall & More

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE have any available units?
8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
Is 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8282 IMPERIAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd
South Laurel, MD 20708

Similar Pages

South Laurel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Laurel 2 Bedroom Apartments
South Laurel Apartments with ParkingSouth Laurel Apartments with Pools
South Laurel Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Howard Community College