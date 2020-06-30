Rent Calculator
South Laurel, MD
8004 ALLOWAY LANE
Last updated February 23 2020 at 12:08 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8004 ALLOWAY LANE
8004 Alloway Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8004 Alloway Lane, South Laurel, MD 20705
Amenities
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LOVELY BASEMENT RENTAL WITH 2 BR, IFB WITH KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE ENTRANCE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. PLEASE TEXT AGENT FOR SHOWING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8004 ALLOWAY LANE have any available units?
8004 ALLOWAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
South Laurel, MD
.
Is 8004 ALLOWAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8004 ALLOWAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 ALLOWAY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8004 ALLOWAY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
pet friendly listings in South Laurel
.
Does 8004 ALLOWAY LANE offer parking?
No, 8004 ALLOWAY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8004 ALLOWAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 ALLOWAY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 ALLOWAY LANE have a pool?
No, 8004 ALLOWAY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8004 ALLOWAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 8004 ALLOWAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 ALLOWAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8004 ALLOWAY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8004 ALLOWAY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8004 ALLOWAY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
