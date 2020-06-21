7220 SILVER THORN WAY

Beautiful 3 BR 3.5 BA town house, located close to the MARC train and major highway 295/95/495. Available to move in by 08/01/2020. Bring in your applications. This will not last. Please wear a mask before entering home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
