12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM
12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE
12405 Silverbirch Lane
Report This Listing
Location
12405 Silverbirch Lane, South Laurel, MD 20708
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY--- MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE have any available units?
12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Laurel, MD
.
Is 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Laurel
.
Does 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE offer parking?
No, 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE have a pool?
No, 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE have accessible units?
No, 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12405 SILVERBIRCH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
