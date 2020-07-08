All apartments in South Laurel
12204 BLUE MOON COURT

12204 Blue Moon Court · No Longer Available
Location

12204 Blue Moon Court, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 br 2 full bath 2 half baths. 1 car garage large deck with new HVAC. Has skylights in Master bedroom and bath. Finished basement with family room and laundry room. Also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12204 BLUE MOON COURT have any available units?
12204 BLUE MOON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 12204 BLUE MOON COURT have?
Some of 12204 BLUE MOON COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12204 BLUE MOON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12204 BLUE MOON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12204 BLUE MOON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12204 BLUE MOON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 12204 BLUE MOON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12204 BLUE MOON COURT offers parking.
Does 12204 BLUE MOON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12204 BLUE MOON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12204 BLUE MOON COURT have a pool?
No, 12204 BLUE MOON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12204 BLUE MOON COURT have accessible units?
No, 12204 BLUE MOON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12204 BLUE MOON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12204 BLUE MOON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12204 BLUE MOON COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12204 BLUE MOON COURT has units with air conditioning.

