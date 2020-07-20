All apartments in South Laurel
Find more places like 12000 DOVE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Laurel, MD
/
12000 DOVE CIRCLE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

12000 DOVE CIRCLE

12000 Dove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Laurel
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12000 Dove Circle, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom,2.5 bath town home with eat-in-kitchen, family room, living room, dining room, warm gas heat, patio, cable ready, fence, ceiling fan, blinds. No smoking. Will consider your pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have any available units?
12000 DOVE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12000 DOVE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12000 DOVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12000 DOVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12000 DOVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd
South Laurel, MD 20708

Similar Pages

South Laurel 1 BedroomsSouth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
South Laurel Apartments with ParkingSouth Laurel Apartments with Pools
South Laurel Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Howard Community College