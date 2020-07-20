Rent Calculator
South Laurel, MD
12000 DOVE CIRCLE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM
12000 DOVE CIRCLE
12000 Dove Circle
Location
12000 Dove Circle, South Laurel, MD 20708
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom,2.5 bath town home with eat-in-kitchen, family room, living room, dining room, warm gas heat, patio, cable ready, fence, ceiling fan, blinds. No smoking. Will consider your pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have any available units?
12000 DOVE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Laurel, MD
.
What amenities does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12000 DOVE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12000 DOVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12000 DOVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12000 DOVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12000 DOVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12000 DOVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
