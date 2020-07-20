Fabulous renovation on this large Split Level with a 2 car garage. This one is ready to move in with updated kitchen with island, large bedrooms, finished basement and large yard for entertaining. Corner lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE have any available units?
10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE have?
Some of 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.