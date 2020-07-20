All apartments in South Laurel
Find more places like 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Laurel, MD
/
10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:51 AM

10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE

10201 Bignonia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Laurel
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10201 Bignonia Drive, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Fabulous renovation on this large Split Level with a 2 car garage. This one is ready to move in with updated kitchen with island, large bedrooms, finished basement and large yard for entertaining. Corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE have any available units?
10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE have?
Some of 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10201 BIGNONIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd
South Laurel, MD 20708

Similar Pages

South Laurel 1 BedroomsSouth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
South Laurel Apartments with ParkingSouth Laurel Apartments with Pools
South Laurel Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Howard Community College