9629 elrod road

Beautifully renovated private studio apartment/efficiency now available in Kensington, MD:

-- Private entrance

-- Street parking

-- All utilities included (water, trash, electric, cable, internet/WiFi)

-- Washer and dryer in-unit

-- Large walk-in closet with extra space for storage

-- Lots of natural lighting

-- Outdoor space



-- Pets are not permitted

-- Unfurnished space

-- Non-smoking residence

-- Refundable $500.00 security deposit required for move-in ready



