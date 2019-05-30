All apartments in South Kensington
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:36 AM

9629 elrod road

9629 Elrod Road · No Longer Available
Location

9629 Elrod Road, South Kensington, MD 20895
South Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
studio apt - Property Id: 118649

Beautifully renovated private studio apartment/efficiency now available in Kensington, MD:
-- Private entrance
-- Street parking
-- All utilities included (water, trash, electric, cable, internet/WiFi)
-- Washer and dryer in-unit
-- Large walk-in closet with extra space for storage
-- Lots of natural lighting
-- Outdoor space

-- Pets are not permitted
-- Unfurnished space
-- Non-smoking residence
-- Refundable $500.00 security deposit required for move-in ready

Call michael 30134373
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118649
Property Id 118649

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4876556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9629 elrod road have any available units?
9629 elrod road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 9629 elrod road have?
Some of 9629 elrod road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9629 elrod road currently offering any rent specials?
9629 elrod road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9629 elrod road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9629 elrod road is pet friendly.
Does 9629 elrod road offer parking?
No, 9629 elrod road does not offer parking.
Does 9629 elrod road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9629 elrod road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9629 elrod road have a pool?
No, 9629 elrod road does not have a pool.
Does 9629 elrod road have accessible units?
No, 9629 elrod road does not have accessible units.
Does 9629 elrod road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9629 elrod road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9629 elrod road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9629 elrod road does not have units with air conditioning.
