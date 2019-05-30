9629 elrod road

Amenities
studio apt - Property Id: 118649
Beautifully renovated private studio apartment/efficiency now available in Kensington, MD:
-- Private entrance
-- Street parking
-- All utilities included (water, trash, electric, cable, internet/WiFi)
-- Washer and dryer in-unit
-- Large walk-in closet with extra space for storage
-- Lots of natural lighting
-- Outdoor space
-- Pets are not permitted
-- Unfurnished space
-- Non-smoking residence
-- Refundable $500.00 security deposit required for move-in ready
Call michael 30134373
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118649
