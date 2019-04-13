All apartments in South Kensington
Find more places like 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Kensington, MD
/
4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD

4706 Edgefield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4706 Edgefield Road, South Kensington, MD 20814
South Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated with fresh paint throughout, refinished hardwood floors and updated Kitchen/Main level Bath and Large Deck in the sought after Parkwood Community. Level, Spacious and Fenced backyard. Location, location, location - Within minutes to NIH, Walter Reed Medical Center, Grosvenor and Bethesda Metro's. The towns of Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Kensington and Rockville are nearby for a comfortable commute, dining and shopping. Available April 1. (2 Year Lease Preferred). $45 application fee per person (18+ years), Pets on Case by Case Basis ($350 Pet Fee), NO SMOKING, Use GCAAR Application/Lease. Agent/Owner - Professional Photos coming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD have any available units?
4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD have?
Some of 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD offer parking?
No, 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD have a pool?
No, 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDNorth Kensington, MDChevy Chase, MDGlenmont, MDKemp Mill, MDAspen Hill, MDMcLean, VA
Takoma Park, MDColesville, MDBrookmont, MDPotomac, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDWhite Oak, MDCloverly, MDChillum, MDLeisure World, MDLangley Park, MDAdelphi, MDRedland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America