4706 EDGEFIELD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated with fresh paint throughout, refinished hardwood floors and updated Kitchen/Main level Bath and Large Deck in the sought after Parkwood Community. Level, Spacious and Fenced backyard. Location, location, location - Within minutes to NIH, Walter Reed Medical Center, Grosvenor and Bethesda Metro's. The towns of Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Kensington and Rockville are nearby for a comfortable commute, dining and shopping. Available April 1. (2 Year Lease Preferred). $45 application fee per person (18+ years), Pets on Case by Case Basis ($350 Pet Fee), NO SMOKING, Use GCAAR Application/Lease. Agent/Owner - Professional Photos coming.