Home
/
South Kensington, MD
/
3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY
3122 Homewood Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3122 Homewood Parkway, South Kensington, MD 20895
South Kensington
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
CHARMING COTTAGE: 3 bedroom, 2 bath, LR, new kitchen, DR, recreation room, and lovely front porch. Laundry room, nice storage. Close to parks, stores, MARC train. Section 8 welcomed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY have any available units?
3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Kensington, MD
.
What amenities does 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY have?
Some of 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Kensington
.
Does 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY offers parking.
Does 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY have a pool?
No, 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY have accessible units?
No, 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3122 HOMEWOOD PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.
