Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
The Birches
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

The Birches

1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14 · (301) 273-1036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: Half Month - Half Month Rent Special - $750.00 off
Location

1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD 20904

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 507-33 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit 510-12 · Avail. now

$1,417

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit 509-12 · Avail. now

$1,417

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 533-32 · Avail. now

$1,564

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 528-31 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,564

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 528-33 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,713

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 847 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Birches.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully savor its sophisticated style.

Equipped with everything you might need, The Birches offers charming features and fixtures to make your daily life as easy and as comfortable as possible. Enjoy our cardio studio and car wash area. Have a beautiful day out by the pool during summer or treat yourself to a family picnic in our outdoor picnic courtyard. Inside your new home, energy-efficient appliances, large closets, washer/dryer sets, and air conditioning systems together with plush carpets and private patios or balconies will welcome you every day. To make your life even easier, we even added an on-site playground, as well as offering short-term leases, night patrol, and a dedicated on-site management and maintenance team.

Nestled just 11 mile

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: All pets must be altered (spayed/neutered) and current on all vaccines. Vet statements are also required. The following dog breeds are not allowed (no full or mix of any of the following): Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, Chow, Dalmation, Doberman, Dogo Argentino, German Shepherd, Husky, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier/Pit Bull, Wolf.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Birches have any available units?
The Birches has 11 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Birches have?
Some of The Birches's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Birches currently offering any rent specials?
The Birches is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: Half Month - Half Month Rent Special - $750.00 off
Is The Birches pet-friendly?
Yes, The Birches is pet friendly.
Does The Birches offer parking?
Yes, The Birches offers parking.
Does The Birches have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Birches offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Birches have a pool?
Yes, The Birches has a pool.
Does The Birches have accessible units?
No, The Birches does not have accessible units.
Does The Birches have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Birches has units with dishwashers.
Does The Birches have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Birches has units with air conditioning.
