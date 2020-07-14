Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area courtyard gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully savor its sophisticated style.



Equipped with everything you might need, The Birches offers charming features and fixtures to make your daily life as easy and as comfortable as possible. Enjoy our cardio studio and car wash area. Have a beautiful day out by the pool during summer or treat yourself to a family picnic in our outdoor picnic courtyard. Inside your new home, energy-efficient appliances, large closets, washer/dryer sets, and air conditioning systems together with plush carpets and private patios or balconies will welcome you every day. To make your life even easier, we even added an on-site playground, as well as offering short-term leases, night patrol, and a dedicated on-site management and maintenance team.



Nestled just 11 mile