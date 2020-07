Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool

Fairland Crossing Apartments offers affordable 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Silver Spring, Maryland. Fairland Crossing Apartments offers a host of resident amenities including an Olympic size pool, enclosed soccer field, dog park and playground. These Silver Spring apartments offer sunken living rooms, cozy breakfast nooks, and a full-size washer and dryer in each home. You can be confident knowing your on-site management and maintenance teams will keep everything looking sharp and running smoothly. We invite you to take a tour and see why Fairland Crossing Apartments should be your new home.