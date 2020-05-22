Rent Calculator
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
9700 MARSHALL AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9700 MARSHALL AVE
9700 Marshall Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
9700 Marshall Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20901
Indian Spring
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Property Is For Sale - 1009987362. Beautiful Brick Colonial Situated On A Corner Lot Boasts Rich Hardwood Floors Throughout & A Three Seasons Sunroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9700 MARSHALL AVE have any available units?
9700 MARSHALL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Silver Spring, MD
.
What amenities does 9700 MARSHALL AVE have?
Some of 9700 MARSHALL AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9700 MARSHALL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9700 MARSHALL AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9700 MARSHALL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 9700 MARSHALL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Silver Spring
.
Does 9700 MARSHALL AVE offer parking?
No, 9700 MARSHALL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 9700 MARSHALL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9700 MARSHALL AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9700 MARSHALL AVE have a pool?
No, 9700 MARSHALL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9700 MARSHALL AVE have accessible units?
No, 9700 MARSHALL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9700 MARSHALL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9700 MARSHALL AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9700 MARSHALL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9700 MARSHALL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
