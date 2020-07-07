9607 Dallas Avenue

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Argyle Park. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.