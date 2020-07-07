All apartments in Silver Spring
9607 Dallas Avenue

Location

9607 Dallas Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Argyle Park. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

