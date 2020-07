Amenities

Tucked away on a quiet street, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a light-filled living room with fireplace, formal dining room and half bath on the 1st floor. The bath upstairs is just outside of the master bedroom with its two closets. The recreation or family room and full bath are on the lower level. Walk to parks and downtown Silver Spring. Call listing agent then show.