Spacious Apartment w/ Great Location! Open Floor Plan! Private Side Entrance! Around 900 Sq. Ft. of living space! Separate Living Room & Dinging Room w/ Ceiling Fan! Updated Kitchen w/ Lots of Cabinets and Gas Cooking! Master Bedroom SUITE w/ Private Full Bathroom! Great Yard! Plenty Private Parking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 PROSPECT STREET have any available units?
908 PROSPECT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 908 PROSPECT STREET have?
Some of 908 PROSPECT STREET's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 PROSPECT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
908 PROSPECT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.