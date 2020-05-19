All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 908 PROSPECT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
908 PROSPECT STREET
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM

908 PROSPECT STREET

908 Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

908 Prospect Street, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Apartment w/ Great Location! Open Floor Plan! Private Side Entrance! Around 900 Sq. Ft. of living space! Separate Living Room & Dinging Room w/ Ceiling Fan! Updated Kitchen w/ Lots of Cabinets and Gas Cooking! Master Bedroom SUITE w/ Private Full Bathroom! Great Yard! Plenty Private Parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 PROSPECT STREET have any available units?
908 PROSPECT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 908 PROSPECT STREET have?
Some of 908 PROSPECT STREET's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 PROSPECT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
908 PROSPECT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 PROSPECT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 908 PROSPECT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 908 PROSPECT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 908 PROSPECT STREET offers parking.
Does 908 PROSPECT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 PROSPECT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 PROSPECT STREET have a pool?
No, 908 PROSPECT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 908 PROSPECT STREET have accessible units?
No, 908 PROSPECT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 908 PROSPECT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 PROSPECT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 PROSPECT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 PROSPECT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20901
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Parkside Terrace
506 Easley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University