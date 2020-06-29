All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

900 MALCOLM DRIVE

900 Malcolm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

900 Malcolm Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 6 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH NICE SIZE ROOMS,WOOD FLOORS, BUILT IN BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH KITCHEN AND SEPERATE ENTRANCE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY IS A PLUS. HOUSE IS VACANT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 MALCOLM DRIVE have any available units?
900 MALCOLM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 900 MALCOLM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
900 MALCOLM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 MALCOLM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 900 MALCOLM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 900 MALCOLM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 900 MALCOLM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 900 MALCOLM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 MALCOLM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 MALCOLM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 900 MALCOLM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 900 MALCOLM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 900 MALCOLM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 900 MALCOLM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 MALCOLM DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 MALCOLM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 MALCOLM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
