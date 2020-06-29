BEAUTIFUL 6 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH NICE SIZE ROOMS,WOOD FLOORS, BUILT IN BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH KITCHEN AND SEPERATE ENTRANCE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY IS A PLUS. HOUSE IS VACANT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 900 MALCOLM DRIVE have any available units?
900 MALCOLM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 900 MALCOLM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
900 MALCOLM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.