8804 Bradford
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

8804 Bradford

8804 Bradford Road · No Longer Available
8804 Bradford Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Move in and pay only $99.00 for a TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT!!! ON SELECTED APARTMENTS ONLY! Our Garden Style Beautiful Apartments have hardwood floors, natural lighting in all areas of the apartment, ceiling fans and shared laundry facility. We do have off and on street parking and we are located close to the Silver Spring metro station and bus stops. Also, we are walking distance to Sligo Creek Park, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Entertainment, Schools and much more! And Yes! We are pet friendly! If you are interested, please call our office for more details!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 8804 Bradford have any available units?
8804 Bradford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8804 Bradford have?
Some of 8804 Bradford's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 Bradford currently offering any rent specials?
8804 Bradford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 Bradford pet-friendly?
Yes, 8804 Bradford is pet friendly.
Does 8804 Bradford offer parking?
No, 8804 Bradford does not offer parking.
Does 8804 Bradford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8804 Bradford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 Bradford have a pool?
No, 8804 Bradford does not have a pool.
Does 8804 Bradford have accessible units?
No, 8804 Bradford does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 Bradford have units with dishwashers?
No, 8804 Bradford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8804 Bradford have units with air conditioning?
No, 8804 Bradford does not have units with air conditioning.
