8804 Bradford

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan

Move in and pay only $99.00 for a TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT!!! ON SELECTED APARTMENTS ONLY! Our Garden Style Beautiful Apartments have hardwood floors, natural lighting in all areas of the apartment, ceiling fans and shared laundry facility. We do have off and on street parking and we are located close to the Silver Spring metro station and bus stops. Also, we are walking distance to Sligo Creek Park, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Entertainment, Schools and much more! And Yes! We are pet friendly! If you are interested, please call our office for more details!