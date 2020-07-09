All apartments in Silver Spring
8803 Plymouth Street

8803 Plymouth Street · No Longer Available
Location

8803 Plymouth Street, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0b41b606a ---- Service and companion animals welcome Professionally Managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 (202) 337-5080 EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8803 Plymouth Street have any available units?
8803 Plymouth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 8803 Plymouth Street currently offering any rent specials?
8803 Plymouth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8803 Plymouth Street pet-friendly?
No, 8803 Plymouth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8803 Plymouth Street offer parking?
No, 8803 Plymouth Street does not offer parking.
Does 8803 Plymouth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8803 Plymouth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8803 Plymouth Street have a pool?
No, 8803 Plymouth Street does not have a pool.
Does 8803 Plymouth Street have accessible units?
No, 8803 Plymouth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8803 Plymouth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8803 Plymouth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8803 Plymouth Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8803 Plymouth Street has units with air conditioning.

