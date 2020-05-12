8601 Manchester Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Experience the delightful life in Silver Spring! Named one of the best places to live in Maryland, Silver Spring is a community surrounded by nature that offers both easy access to NW DC and Bethesda. Cozy and beautifully maintained condo with two generously sized bedrooms and one full bathroom; ample living and dining room and comfortable kitchen. Located just 1.4mi to metro (8-min ride by bus) and less than 2 miles to I-495. Close proximity to Sligo Creek parkway, libraries, entertainment, stores and restaurants. Shared laundry space. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.