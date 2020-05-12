All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 8601 Manchester Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8601 Manchester Road
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:24 PM

8601 Manchester Road

8601 Manchester Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8601 Manchester Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Experience the delightful life in Silver Spring! Named one of the best places to live in Maryland, Silver Spring is a community surrounded by nature that offers both easy access to NW DC and Bethesda. Cozy and beautifully maintained condo with two generously sized bedrooms and one full bathroom; ample living and dining room and comfortable kitchen. Located just 1.4mi to metro (8-min ride by bus) and less than 2 miles to I-495. Close proximity to Sligo Creek parkway, libraries, entertainment, stores and restaurants. Shared laundry space. Sorry, no pets allowed.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Manchester Road have any available units?
8601 Manchester Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 8601 Manchester Road currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Manchester Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Manchester Road pet-friendly?
No, 8601 Manchester Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8601 Manchester Road offer parking?
No, 8601 Manchester Road does not offer parking.
Does 8601 Manchester Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8601 Manchester Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Manchester Road have a pool?
No, 8601 Manchester Road does not have a pool.
Does 8601 Manchester Road have accessible units?
No, 8601 Manchester Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Manchester Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 Manchester Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8601 Manchester Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8601 Manchester Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Croydon Manor Apts
104 Croydon Ct
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Courts of Madison
700 Sligo Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University