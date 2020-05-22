8415 Flower Ave.,

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

SKY PROPERTIES HAVING AN OPEN HOUSE!!



Are you seeking a 2-bedroom unit with free parking? Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Central Air, Pet Friendly, close to Sligo Creek Park, Close to Downtown Silver Spring MD, Entertainment, Walking Distance to Metro Station and Bus lines, Schools and much more! Come out on Saturday, June 29, 2019 to our Open House at 11:00 am 3:00 pm!! Move-In paying only $399.00!! if you R.S. V. P you pay only $15.00 for your application fee! Conditions do apply! Call today for more details!!