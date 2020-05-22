All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

8415 Flower Ave.,

8415 Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8415 Flower Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SKY PROPERTIES HAVING AN OPEN HOUSE!!

Are you seeking a 2-bedroom unit with free parking? Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Central Air, Pet Friendly, close to Sligo Creek Park, Close to Downtown Silver Spring MD, Entertainment, Walking Distance to Metro Station and Bus lines, Schools and much more! Come out on Saturday, June 29, 2019 to our Open House at 11:00 am 3:00 pm!! Move-In paying only $399.00!! if you R.S. V. P you pay only $15.00 for your application fee! Conditions do apply! Call today for more details!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 Flower Ave., have any available units?
8415 Flower Ave., doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8415 Flower Ave., have?
Some of 8415 Flower Ave.,'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 Flower Ave., currently offering any rent specials?
8415 Flower Ave., is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 Flower Ave., pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 Flower Ave., is pet friendly.
Does 8415 Flower Ave., offer parking?
Yes, 8415 Flower Ave., offers parking.
Does 8415 Flower Ave., have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 Flower Ave., does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 Flower Ave., have a pool?
No, 8415 Flower Ave., does not have a pool.
Does 8415 Flower Ave., have accessible units?
No, 8415 Flower Ave., does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 Flower Ave., have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 Flower Ave., does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 Flower Ave., have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8415 Flower Ave., has units with air conditioning.
