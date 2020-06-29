Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 807 Juniper St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
807 Juniper St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
807 Juniper St
807 Juniper Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
807 Juniper Street, Silver Spring, MD 20912
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT
NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR
NEW APPLIANCES
NEW KITCHEN CABINETS
NEW PAINTED TILE FLOORS
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
all utilities included
Laundry Facilities
Street Parking
Radiator Heat. (Management Controlled)
A/C fee required depending on the BTU of A/C.
Tenant must purchase their own A/C .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 Juniper St have any available units?
807 Juniper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Silver Spring, MD
.
What amenities does 807 Juniper St have?
Some of 807 Juniper St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 807 Juniper St currently offering any rent specials?
807 Juniper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Juniper St pet-friendly?
No, 807 Juniper St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Silver Spring
.
Does 807 Juniper St offer parking?
No, 807 Juniper St does not offer parking.
Does 807 Juniper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Juniper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Juniper St have a pool?
No, 807 Juniper St does not have a pool.
Does 807 Juniper St have accessible units?
No, 807 Juniper St does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Juniper St have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Juniper St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Juniper St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 807 Juniper St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Citron
815 Pershing Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Courts of Madison
700 Sligo Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20903
Central
8455 Fenton St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Similar Pages
Silver Spring 1 Bedrooms
Silver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with Parking
Silver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University