807 Juniper St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT

NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR

NEW APPLIANCES

NEW KITCHEN CABINETS

NEW PAINTED TILE FLOORS



1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

all utilities included

Laundry Facilities

Street Parking

Radiator Heat. (Management Controlled)

A/C fee required depending on the BTU of A/C.

Tenant must purchase their own A/C .