728 Thayer Avenue
Last updated September 4 2019 at 8:24 AM
728 Thayer Avenue
728 Thayer Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
728 Thayer Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1250; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $2575.00; IMRID5737
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 728 Thayer Avenue have any available units?
728 Thayer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Silver Spring, MD
.
What amenities does 728 Thayer Avenue have?
Some of 728 Thayer Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 728 Thayer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
728 Thayer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Thayer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 728 Thayer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Silver Spring
.
Does 728 Thayer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 728 Thayer Avenue offers parking.
Does 728 Thayer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 Thayer Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Thayer Avenue have a pool?
No, 728 Thayer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 728 Thayer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 728 Thayer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Thayer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Thayer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Thayer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Thayer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
