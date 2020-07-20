All apartments in Silver Spring
706 Forston Street
706 Forston Street

706 Forston Street · No Longer Available
Location

706 Forston Street, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Charming house in great location close to shopping, restaurants, transit, and more. Features three bedrooms, one bath, separate dining room, a basement, a large beautifully maintained backyard and 2 car off street parking.
Pets are on case-by-case basis.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

