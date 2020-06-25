6 Devon Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Looking for a beautiful, expanded rambler house in a quiet neighborhood within the beltway? Look no more! This fantastic two level, 3BD 2BA property located in Sligo Park Hill neighborhood will fill all your dreams. Hardwood floors throughout, sun-filled living room, 3 nicely sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a beautiful bonus room and comfortable kitchen give the main level a homey and very comfortable look.



The owners' love and care for this home will surely catch your eye. On the lower level you'll find a warmly decorated basement/family room, laundry and tons of storage space.



This home features a private and fully fenced backyard, beautiful trees and nature surroundings and a perfect entertaining deck. Close proximity to Sligo Creek park. Commuting perks: off street parking and private driveway; 6 min drive to 495- and 7-min drive to Silver Spring Metro Station (red line) and downtown Silver Springs.



Virtual tours and self-showing available. Don't hesitate to ask for extra details and don't loose this magnificent opportunity!



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.