6 Devon Road
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

6 Devon Road

Location

6 Devon Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Looking for a beautiful, expanded rambler house in a quiet neighborhood within the beltway? Look no more! This fantastic two level, 3BD 2BA property located in Sligo Park Hill neighborhood will fill all your dreams. Hardwood floors throughout, sun-filled living room, 3 nicely sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a beautiful bonus room and comfortable kitchen give the main level a homey and very comfortable look.

The owners' love and care for this home will surely catch your eye. On the lower level you'll find a warmly decorated basement/family room, laundry and tons of storage space.

This home features a private and fully fenced backyard, beautiful trees and nature surroundings and a perfect entertaining deck. Close proximity to Sligo Creek park. Commuting perks: off street parking and private driveway; 6 min drive to 495- and 7-min drive to Silver Spring Metro Station (red line) and downtown Silver Springs.

Virtual tours and self-showing available. Don't hesitate to ask for extra details and don't loose this magnificent opportunity!

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Devon Road have any available units?
6 Devon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 6 Devon Road have?
Some of 6 Devon Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Devon Road currently offering any rent specials?
6 Devon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Devon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Devon Road is pet friendly.
Does 6 Devon Road offer parking?
Yes, 6 Devon Road offers parking.
Does 6 Devon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Devon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Devon Road have a pool?
No, 6 Devon Road does not have a pool.
Does 6 Devon Road have accessible units?
No, 6 Devon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Devon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Devon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Devon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Devon Road has units with air conditioning.

