Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
503 FLEETWOOD STREET
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
503 FLEETWOOD STREET
503 Fleetwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
503 Fleetwood Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please call 240 383 3158 with any questions. Please apply at our website: www.wmsdc.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 503 FLEETWOOD STREET have any available units?
503 FLEETWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Silver Spring, MD
.
Is 503 FLEETWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
503 FLEETWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 FLEETWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 503 FLEETWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Silver Spring
.
Does 503 FLEETWOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 503 FLEETWOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 503 FLEETWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 FLEETWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 FLEETWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 503 FLEETWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 503 FLEETWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 503 FLEETWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 503 FLEETWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 FLEETWOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 FLEETWOOD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 FLEETWOOD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
