All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE.
2717 NAVARRE DRIVE
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM
1 of 33
2717 NAVARRE DRIVE
2717 Navarre Drive
·
No Longer Available
2717 Navarre Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20815
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE have any available units?
2717 NAVARRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Silver Spring, MD
.
Is 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2717 NAVARRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Silver Spring
.
Does 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 NAVARRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
